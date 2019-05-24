'The police have failed us' - Alex mom despairs as mob evicts family again

An Alexandra family is feeling anxious and frustrated after being evicted from their home by a mob for the second time in two weeks.

The family, who are legal occupants of the property, were ousted from their home by a group of about 40 around 6pm on Thursday. Their front door was removed and their belongings thrown on to the street.

The two-bedroom duplex belonging to the Ncube family is in a narrow street in the township north of Johannesburg.

Gibson Ncube applied for the house in 1996, and once the processes were completed, the family moved into it in 2010.

Wife Melissa Ncube told TimesLIVE that she was at home with their five-year-old daughter when the incident happened.