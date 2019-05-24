Two arrested for impersonating electricity department officials and soliciting a bribe
Two men are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of R5,000 from a resident in Helderkruin, west of Johannesburg.
The city of Johannesburg's Lucky Sindane said the men, dressed in City Power reflector jackets, illegally disconnected the resident's power on Wednesday.
Sindane said they left a fraudulent note which indicated that the owner owed the city R98,000 and gave their contact details.
"The customer then went to the revenue department and paid R10,000 and made payment arrangements.
"He then produced the disconnection letter and the officials at the revenue department confirmed that it was fraudulent," Sindane said.
The matter was reported to the city’s group forensic and investigation service (GFIS) team, which set up a sting operation with the police.
"When the complainant arrived back at his house he found the suspects waiting for him. They demanded R5,000 to reconnect the power.
"The suspects were unaware that the complainant had made payment arrangements and had already paid the city R10,000."
They were arrested.
Sindane said they alleged they were working with city officials from Thuso House. They were charged with fraud, impersonating a city official and soliciting a bribe.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, an operations manager at Johannesburg's Glenanda Clinic was arrested for allegedly stealing a desktop computer.
Sindane said they received a tip-off that a desktop computer belonging to the city was pawned at Cash Crusaders in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.
"The team then approached the official and questioned him. He admitted that the desktop was stolen from his work station at Glenanda Clinic."