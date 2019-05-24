Two arrested for impersonating electricity department officials and soliciting a bribe

Two men are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of R5,000 from a resident in Helderkruin, west of Johannesburg.

The city of Johannesburg's Lucky Sindane said the men, dressed in City Power reflector jackets, illegally disconnected the resident's power on Wednesday.

Sindane said they left a fraudulent note which indicated that the owner owed the city R98,000 and gave their contact details.

"The customer then went to the revenue department and paid R10,000 and made payment arrangements.

"He then produced the disconnection letter and the officials at the revenue department confirmed that it was fraudulent," Sindane said.

The matter was reported to the city’s group forensic and investigation service (GFIS) team, which set up a sting operation with the police.

"When the complainant arrived back at his house he found the suspects waiting for him. They demanded R5,000 to reconnect the power.