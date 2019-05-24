WATCH | A woman taking selfies on a Sea Point bench was arrested and locked up overnight

A 23-year-old Blue Downs woman is considering suing the police after being arrested while sitting on a bench in Sea Point and then being locked in a cell for the night.

Esethu Mcinjana was in Sea Point on Sunday May 19 for a job interview at a hotel at 10.45am. She arrived early for the interview and went to sit on a bench on the promenade to wait, reports GroundUp.

“I pressed the buzzer when I arrived but no one responded, so I went to sit on a bench overlooking the beach.”

She said she was taking selfies at about 9.20am when she was approached by a police officer who asked her what she was doing there.

“Her tone was aggressive. I explained to her that I was there for an interview, but was early. She didn’t believe me and said there are no interviews on a Sunday.”