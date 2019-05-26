South Africa

Explosives, ammunition and ivory cache found at house in Durbanville

26 May 2019 - 17:21 By TimesLIVE
Some of the explosives discovered in a house in Durbanville.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.
More of the explosives and ammunition discovered at a house in Durbanville.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Members of the Bomb Disposal Unit were called to a house in Durbanville near Cape Town on Saturday where they discovered a cache of explosives, ammunition and ivory.

“According to the members, the son of a man who died in April month, asked them to accompany him to his father's house. There the members opened a firearm safe in the garage and found licenced firearms ( two hunting rifles, one shotgun and one revolver).

“The members also found ammunition, two elephant tusks and a stack of explosives,” Van Wyk said.

He said the deceased man had previously worked for Denel and Sita, adding that the circumstances surrounding the discovery were now under investigation.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that members of the Cape Town K9 unit had responded to a request for assistance in Francis Albert Street, Durbanville, at about 2pm on Saturday.

