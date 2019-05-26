South Africa

Four bogus cops arrested in Joburg CBD

26 May 2019 - 12:19 By TimesLIVE
Two of the four suspects who were arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Four suspects, three of them females, have been arrested in two separate incidents in the Johannesburg CBD for impersonating police officers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspects, aged between 27 and 45, were apprehended on Friday morning.

“Two female suspects were arrested at the corner of Twist and Plein streets at 11.30am. Police recovered two fake appointment police certificates.

“The other two suspects were apprehended at the corner of Noord and Wanderers street at 11.45am.  They stopped three foreign nationals demanding passports. They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded R3,000. Police came to their rescue and apprehended the suspects,” Mbele said.

“Police are on the ground to ensure that bogus police that are damaging the image of the police in the Johannesburg CBD are apprehended,” Mbele warned.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

