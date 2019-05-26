South Africa

Four dead in Mpumalanga after being trapped in mangled wreckage of bakkie and car

26 May 2019 - 14:04 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Mpumalanga in which four people were killed.
The wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Mpumalanga in which four people were killed.
Image: Supplied

A horrific head-on collision between a bakkie and a light motor vehicle on the N2 near Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday evening claimed the lives of four people and left another in critical condition. 

ER24 paramedics found a car on the side of the road and a bakkie lying on its roof, with the occupants still trapped inside. 

"There were three occupants, two male, one female, entrapped in the LMV and one female also entrapped in the bakkie. All the entrapped had suffered severe injuries, showed no signs of life and were unfortunately declared dead on arrival. They were believed to be between the ages of 28 and 35," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

A fifth man, believed to be the driver of the bakkie, survived and is in a critical condition.

"The driver of the bakkie was found outside his vehicle having suffered multiple injuries. He was stabilised on scene before being taken to Ermelo Provincial Hospital for further treatment," Campbell said.

MORE

KZN cop arrested for killing colleague in police station

An argument between two cops at a police station near Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Head-on collision between two taxis leaves at least one dead, 7 injured

At least one person was killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two taxis on the R550 in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, ...
News
1 week ago

Cape leopard dies after being hit by vehicle on N1

A Cape leopard was killed by a vehicle on the N1 on Monday evening.
News
1 month ago

Two killed, three seriously hurt in R512 head-on collision

Traffic was backed up on a popular route between Johannesburg and Magaliesburg on Sunday as a result of a fatal crash.
News
2 months ago

Two dead, five injured in head-on collision near Nelspruit

Two people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the N4 outside Alkmaar, near Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga on ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  2. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  3. Zuma wields Abrahams letter to get him off the hook South Africa
  4. WATCH | A woman taking selfies on a Sea Point bench was arrested and locked up ... South Africa
  5. Public protector clears David Mabuza over Madiba memorial service costs ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X