Prison warden bust in Worcester for alleged corruption

26 May 2019
A Worcester prison warden is to appear in court on Monday may 27 2019 on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
A prison warden is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that members belonging to the Anti-Gang Unit had conducted an intelligence undercover operation on Saturday afternoon after receiving information with regard to a possible corrupt official attached to the Worcester Correctional Service.

“The operation was conducted at a fast food outlet in Worcester. R3,000 in cash as well as 295 grams of tik were taken by the suspect from the SAPS agent , which led to his arrest.

“The 29-year-old male suspect is a warden at Worcester Correctional Service. He was arrested inside a fast food outlet and in his possession he had a black backpack,” Van Wyk said.

