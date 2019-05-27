Adam Catzavelos back in court this week - five must-read stories
Adam Catzavelos is due to appear before the Randburg district court on May 28, where he will face a charge of crimen injuria following a video in which he referred to black people using the k-word.
From his family's response to the EFF's action, here are five must-read stories.
Catzavelos headed to court
EFF Gauteng chair, Mandisa Mashego, laid a charge of crimen injuria against Catzavelos. NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said the case was opened at Bramley police station. He is due in court on Tuesday.
K-word video goes viral
Catzavelos became a household name after a video of him at a beach in Greece went viral. In the video, Catzavelos was celebrating the absence of black people on the beach, using the k-word. The video was shared by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who asked Twitter to help track him down.
His brother responds
Adam's brother, Nic Catzavelos, spoke about the family's reaction to the video in an interviewwith Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser, saying he was shocked when he found out about it.
"I could not believe it when I saw the video, it is disturbing to say the least."
The Catzavelos family's response
Nic Catzavelos spoke to Sunday Times about the toll his brother's video had had on their family. He claimed they had received threats and had been "looking over their shoulders as they didn't feel safe. He condemned his brother's actions.
EFF demands apology
Smokehouse Grill, a restaurant in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, was confronted by members of the EFF, who went there to demand an apology from Catzavelos.
The restaurant later issued a statement, stating that they had closed down, a decision which saw 29 jobs cut.