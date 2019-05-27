Adam Catzavelos back in court this week - five must-read stories

Adam Catzavelos is due to appear before the Randburg district court on May 28, where he will face a charge of crimen injuria following a video in which he referred to black people using the k-word.

Catzavelos headed to court

EFF Gauteng chair, Mandisa Mashego, laid a charge of crimen injuria against Catzavelos. NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said the case was opened at Bramley police station. He is due in court on Tuesday.