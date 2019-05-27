South Africa

Disgruntled pupil who killed teacher after failing grade 7 gets 12 years in jail

27 May 2019 - 17:31 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A teenage school pupil was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stabbing his teacher to death in the Northern Cape.
Image: 123RF/ Allan Swart

A 17-year-old school pupil who stabbed a teacher to death in the Northern Cape was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment on Monday by the Khathu High Court.

The pupil stabbed his teacher with a knife at Manyeding Village near Kuruman in January 2018 after having failed grade 7, according to police. 

The pupil hears his fate in court.
Image: Supplied

The teacher was attacked at his home after the pupil - who cannot be identified due to his age - arrived at night and started breaking the windows with stones.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said at the time that she was horrified. 

"When giving judgment, the judge emphasised that this sentence will send a strong message to other young people that once you commit crime you will be punished and account for your crimes," said police spokesperson WO Mosimaneotsile Letsapa.

Const Boitumelo Motsetse, the investigating officer, was happy to see justice served.

The cluster commander of John Taolo Gaetsewe, Maj-Gen Johan Bean, applauded Motsetse for his dedication on the case and complimented community members who were witnesses in the case. 

