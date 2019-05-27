South Africa

Four arrested for 'illegally' evicting Alexandra family

27 May 2019 - 10:05 By Iavan Pijoos
Melissa and Gibson Ncube at their home in Alexandra, Johannesburg. The pair say they have been victims of xenophobic attacks for more than a year by a group of residents who claim Gibson doesn’t have the correct paperwork to reside in and own his property.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Four people have been arrested for "illegally" evicting an Alexandra family twice in two weeks, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Monday.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the four men were arrested on Saturday.

Minnaar said they were charged with harassment, intimidation and assault. They are expected to appear in court soon.

This after the mob had, since December 2018, allegedly threatened to remove the Ncube family from their two-bedroom duplex in the township north of Johannesburg.

Gibson Ncube applied for the house in 1996 and, once the processes were completed, the family moved into it in 2010.

The family, who are legal occupants of the property, were allegedly ousted from their home by a group of about 40 people on Thursday.

Their front door was removed and their belongings thrown on to the street.

Wife Melissa Ncube told TimesLIVE on Monday morning that her husband was present when the men were arrested.

"They were arrested on the corner of our house. Most of them ran away. To be honest, I am happy that something has been done, but they will be out soon."

Melissa said they had moved most of their things back into their house, but a lot of items were broken.

She said she feared the mob would return to their home.

"I am still scared. We don't want them to get bail because I don't know what is going to happen when they get out."

