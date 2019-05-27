Four arrested for 'illegally' evicting Alexandra family

Four people have been arrested for "illegally" evicting an Alexandra family twice in two weeks, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Monday.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the four men were arrested on Saturday.

Minnaar said they were charged with harassment, intimidation and assault. They are expected to appear in court soon.

This after the mob had, since December 2018, allegedly threatened to remove the Ncube family from their two-bedroom duplex in the township north of Johannesburg.

Gibson Ncube applied for the house in 1996 and, once the processes were completed, the family moved into it in 2010.