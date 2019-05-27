Men arrested for killing Durban cops claim they were assaulted in custody

Three suspects arrested in connection with the deaths of two Durban metro cops have claimed that they are being assaulted.

Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29, made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mondli Mthethwa, the lawyer of Ndebele and Msomi, requested that his clients be moved from Durban North police station to Westville prison.

"They are complaining of being assaulted under police supervision and I request they be moved to Westville for their safety," said Mthethwa.