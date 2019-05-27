South Africa

Municipal HR employee arrested for 'selling' jobs

27 May 2019 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE
A municipal HR employee has been arrested on allegations of fraud.
A municipal HR employee has been arrested on allegations of fraud.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

A Gauteng metro employee working in the human resources department is in custody for allegedly defrauding job-seekers.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested following in-depth and lengthy investigations, the City of Ekurhuleni said on Monday.

"The suspect used a stolen identity document to open a bank account into which monies for selling jobs were paid," the metro said.

Under the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (Rica), authorities tracked the cellphone number reflected on the job advertisements.

The metro police's security & loss control unit uncovered 10 cellphones, several sim cards and a laptop at the suspect's house.

A case of fraud has been opened at Boksburg police station and the suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court soon.

MORE

Job-seekers worldwide warned of recruitment scam

A blast of spam emails has been detected in 2019, featuring fake job offers that seem to come from HR recruiters in large corporations, says a global ...
News
1 week ago

Job-seeker told 'employment conditions' include sex

"There are no jobs these days, so if you a woman you have to compromise somehow to get a good lifetime job offer."
News
2 months ago

Three Mpumalanga women fall for alleged hospital jobs scam

In the wake of high levels of unemployment, three Mpumalanga women have allegedly fallen victim to a jobs scam, saying they paid at least R4,500 for ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X