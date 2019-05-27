Municipal HR employee arrested for 'selling' jobs

A Gauteng metro employee working in the human resources department is in custody for allegedly defrauding job-seekers.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested following in-depth and lengthy investigations, the City of Ekurhuleni said on Monday.

"The suspect used a stolen identity document to open a bank account into which monies for selling jobs were paid," the metro said.

Under the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (Rica), authorities tracked the cellphone number reflected on the job advertisements.

The metro police's security & loss control unit uncovered 10 cellphones, several sim cards and a laptop at the suspect's house.

A case of fraud has been opened at Boksburg police station and the suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court soon.