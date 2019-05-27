South Africa

NSFAS mum on who is behind funding of TV show

27 May 2019 - 07:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Students line up at an NSFAS office in Johannesburg.
Students line up at an NSFAS office in Johannesburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A new TV show, NSFAS Uncapped, is funded by private sponsors, the names of whom will be revealed at a later stage, says National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

Shortly after the launch of the show was announced on social media, many accused NSFAS of "wasting money" and lamented not receiving funding from the scheme, despite being eligible.

Explaining the reason behind the launch of the show, Mamabolo said it was to reach a wider audience. 

"Although NSFAS receives a high number of applications, which exceeds 400,000 on a yearly basis, there remains a significant number of disadvantaged youth that still lack of information on how to access NSFAS funding. Therefore, this television show will provide a step-by-step guide on how the youth from disadvantaged backgrounds can access funding from NSFAS."

He said the show would be hosted by current beneficiaries of the scheme as they have a much better understanding of the system. 

"The show will air later this year, during the NSFAS 2020 application season. It will be hosted by beneficiaries because we believe they have real experience of our funding and will be in a better position to relate to our audience." 

The scheme's Twitter page has been flooded with audition video clips from aspirant presenters. 

MORE

NSFAS slammed for TV show: 'Put the money where it is needed'

NSFAS has been criticised for starting a TV show that will focus on higher education and training.
News
4 days ago

Eskom, Sanral, NSFAS: This month's 'election gifts' for Mzansi

The announcement by Sanral to scrap debt owed by motorists on e-tolls has been welcomed by some, while others are questioning whether it is an ...
News
1 month ago

Universities to be paid nearly R1bn for historic student debt: Naledi Pandor

The department of higher education and training has allocated an additional R967m to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to settle ...
News
2 months ago

NSFAS 'alarmed' after Mpumalanga students kicked out of residences

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme on Wednesday said it was "concerned and alarmed" that students had been left to find accommodation in ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. Man's decomposed body found in ceiling at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  5. Celebrity videographer critical after car riddled with bullets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X