SA expert grills US counterpart on his findings in deadly Ford Kuga blaze

A South African fire investigator on Monday threw the American manual on how to conduct fire investigations at a US fire investigator hired by Ford to investigate a lethal Kuga fire.

Hendrik McLeod said there was no way that John Loud, a "principal engineer" for Exponent Incorporated, could have reached the conclusion that the fire - which lead to Reshall Jimmy's death - could have started at the back of his vehicle.

Loud was not able to attend court on Thursday last week, when advocate Gerrie Nel was expected to start cross-examining him. This was after Loud testified for three days on the findings of the investigation he conducted for the inquest into Jimmy's death in December 2015.