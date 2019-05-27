South Africa

SA expert grills US counterpart on his findings in deadly Ford Kuga blaze

27 May 2019 - 15:19 By ARON HYMAN
Fire investigator Hendrik McLeod inspects behind the dashboard of an exhibit Ford Kuga in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.
Image: Aron Hyman

A South African fire investigator on Monday threw the American manual on how to conduct fire investigations at a US fire investigator hired by Ford to investigate a lethal Kuga fire.

Hendrik McLeod said there was no way that John Loud, a "principal engineer" for Exponent Incorporated, could have reached the conclusion that the fire - which lead to Reshall Jimmy's death - could have started at the back of his vehicle.

Loud was not able to attend court on Thursday last week, when advocate Gerrie Nel was expected to start cross-examining him. This was after Loud testified for three days on the findings of the investigation he conducted for the inquest into Jimmy's death in December 2015.

Nel started his cross-examination of McLeod by citing documents from a court case in Texas, where the applicants pointed out that Ford had paid Exponent about R1.4bn between 1999 and 2011 for its services.

According to the records, in about 500 lawsuits where Exponent conducted investigations on behalf of Ford, they never once made a conclusive finding about the cause of a vehicle fire.

'His car was on fire, so why didn't he get out?' asks Ford Kuga inquest judge

Judge Robert Hennie popped the long-awaited question on Tuesday: "If the person was not incapacitated, why didn't they get out of the a burning ...
News
4 days ago

Loud's report also ended with no conclusion as to what caused the fire, although it introduced several possible sources of ignition - none of which pointed to a fault in the Kuga.

Jimmy's car burst into flames while he was on holiday in Wilderness in the Western Cape - an incident that was the first of 80 fires involving Ford Kuga SUVs in SA.

Despite three expert reports indicating that the fire started as a result of an electrical short circuit in wiring behind the dashboard, a decision was taken by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute Ford.

Nel and his team of private prosecutors, on behalf of the Jimmy family, are laying bare in the Cape Town high court what they claim is a cover-up by the motoring giant, which is denying the fire was caused by a fault in its car.

McLeod, who has 40 years of experience, disputed Loud's assertions that several "ignition sources" found under layers of melted plastic could have caused the fire.

Gerrie Nel and Ford bump heads at Kuga fire inquest

The heat is on at the Ford Kuga fire inquest in the high court in Cape Town, where accusations of withholding evidence flew on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

According to him, an electrical short circuit in high-current wiring behind the dashboard in front of the passenger front seat caused arcing that exceeds 700°C, which would have lead to the plastic insulation melting.

He said smoke and toxic gasses would have filled up the car. But the actual combustion or explosion, which would eventually engulf the car in flames, happened when oxygen entered the passenger compartment through melted PVC vents.

Loud, on the other hand, said the fire could have been caused by a Bic braai lighter found under layers of plastic, a cellphone or a vaping device. He also argued that the fire did not start at the front of the passenger seat footwell, suggesting instead that it may have started at the back left-hand side of the vehicle.

"To say the fire started at the back of the vehicle is highly contradictory to NFPA 921," said McLeod in response to Loud's claim.

NFPA 921 is an American protocol universally recognised and followed by fire investigators around the world. Ford's defence team previously claimed that other fire experts in the investigation did not properly adhere to this standard.

The case continues.

Ford investigator pours cold water on expert witness's testimony in Kuga fire inquiry

Ford’s fightback in the high court inquiry into whether a fault in its Kuga range of luxury SUVs led to the fire which killed Reshall Jimmy in 2015 ...
News
6 days ago

Ford fire investigator burnt as Gerrie Nel turns up the heat

One of the private investigators hired by Ford in its attempts to escape blame for Reshall Jimmy's death in one of its vehicles has been fired for ...
News
1 month ago

Here's why you are paying for Ford's susceptibility to theft

“It’s not a design flaw, it’s a security weakness.” That’s the distinction which Ford South Africa is using to justify the fact that the various ...
News
2 weeks ago

