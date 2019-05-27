South Africa

Nine killed in multi-vehicle accident in Gauteng

27 May 2019 - 14:59 By NONKULULEKO NJILO AND NICO GOUS
A multiple-vehicle collision on the N3 in Vosloorus on May 27 2019 killed at least seven people.
Image: Twitter/@ER24EMS

Nine people were confirmed dead and at least 20 others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near the Barry Marais offramp on the N3 in Vosloorus on Monday.

ER24, which attended to the scene, said the collision involved at least four trucks and four light motor vehicles. 

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said numerous victims were found lying on the road while several were found inside the various vehicles.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that nine people had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

""At least twenty other patients were attended to on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to critical," Meiring said.

Medics from various services treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals","he added.

