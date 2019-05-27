South Africa

Students who leaked exam papers face up to five years' suspension: Unisa

27 May 2019 - 20:06 By Nico Gous
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Karandaev

Students found guilty of leaking exam papers from the University of South Africa (Unisa) could be suspended from the institution for up to five years and lose their marks.

“The university is confident that the alleged perpetrators will be apprehended soon and they will face the full might of the justice system,” Unisa said in a statement on Monday

This comes after the university confirmed on Thursday that examination question papers scheduled to be written during the May/June 2019 exam were “compromised”.

Unisa said on Monday it was working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police to investigate the leak.

Unisa reiterated that exams would continue as scheduled.

“Where there is a strong suspicion that a student may have had access to an affected examination paper, the script concerned will be sent to the investigators for further investigation. The rest of the results will be released as planned.”

It added: “In the instance where students, having realised that an examination paper has been compromised, have walked out of the examination room without writing the examination, the university will afford them another opportunity to write their examination.”

MORE:

Police called in, students warned as Unisa May/June exam papers leaked

The University of South Africa (Unisa) confirmed on Thursday that examination question papers scheduled to be written during the May/June 2019 exam ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds

The video shows a man brazenly forcing a car door open in a busy Unisa parking lot during broad daylight.
News
1 week ago

Minister Pandor takes action at troubled Vaal University of Technology

Minister of higher education Naledi Pandor has had enough of the "serious governance and management challenges" at Vaal University of Technology.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
Mount Everest hero Saray Khumalo received a hero's welcome
X