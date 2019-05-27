Two more arrested for alleged attack on US students and professors in Mamelodi

Two suspects are expected to appear in court after they were arrested in connection with robbing international students and professors at a pre-school in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said one suspect was arrested in Limpopo on Friday, while the other was arrested in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

This comes after 18 students and two professors from the US, who were on an outreach visit at Viva Foundation School in Lusaka, Mamelodi East, were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by five armed robbers.

"A group of five suspects allegedly accosted the students on their arrival at the school and robbed them of personal belongings, fleeing the scene in a Toyota Quantum and leaving a member of members of the public shot and injured and a school employee assaulted," Peters said.

The tourists were allegedly robbed of their laptops, cellphones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and money.

A day after the incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested at the Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East.

He has since appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on charges of robbery, attempted murder, and assault.

Peters said the court dates for the two latest suspects has not been confirmed.