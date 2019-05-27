Uber Eats SA launches pick-up service with 400 restaurants

Uber Eats recently announced the launch of a "pick-up" service for users in South Africa.

Users of the on-demand food delivery app can order food through the app and then pick up their meal from any of 400 restaurants.

The restaurants include KFCs, Krispy Kreme, Banjaara, Coalition Pizza and Lexi's Healthy Eatery.

According to the company, the price of the meals on the app will remain the same and there will be no charge to pick up a meal.

Ailyssa Pretorius, general manager for Uber Eats South Africa, said Uber wants to support the restaurant industry in South Africa.

"That’s why we’re launching a new service to help bricks and mortar restaurants grow their business, while providing users with a quick and convenient way to access food on the go," said Pretorius.

"Although this is primarily a test and learn opportunity, we look forward to receiving feedback from customers before optimising and expanding further."