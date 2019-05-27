South Africa

Uber Eats SA launches pick-up service with 400 restaurants

27 May 2019 - 05:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Uber Eats's latest innovation is 'a test and learn' intervention.
Uber Eats's latest innovation is 'a test and learn' intervention.
Image: www.kfc.co.za

Uber Eats recently announced the launch of a "pick-up" service for users in South Africa.

Users of the on-demand food delivery app can order food through the app and then pick up their meal from any of 400 restaurants.

The restaurants include KFCs, Krispy Kreme, Banjaara, Coalition Pizza and Lexi's Healthy Eatery.

According to the company, the price of the meals on the app will remain the same and there will be no charge to pick up a meal.

Ailyssa Pretorius, general manager for Uber Eats South Africa, said Uber wants to support the restaurant industry in South Africa.

"That’s why we’re launching a new service to help bricks and mortar restaurants grow their business, while providing users with a quick and convenient way to access food on the go," said Pretorius.

"Although this is primarily a test and learn opportunity, we look forward to receiving feedback from customers before optimising and expanding further."

MORE

Shut up and drive: Uber launches 'quiet mode'

Customers will be able to tell their drivers to shut up and drive in Uber's premium service.
News
1 week ago

Bolt (aka Taxify) to serve up Uber Eats rival, but who's biting?

Popular e-hailing service Taxify, now known as Bolt, has announced that it will launch a food-delivery service in South Africa.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. Man's decomposed body found in ceiling at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  5. Celebrity videographer critical after car riddled with bullets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X