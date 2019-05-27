South Africa

WATCH | Protesters petrol bomb police Nyala in Roodepoort

27 May 2019 - 15:58 By Iavan Pijoos
Petrol bomb. Stock image
Image: Ivan Kmit /www.123rf.com

Efforts by the Gauteng police to disperse protesters in Davidsonville, Roodepoort, on Monday, were met with fire and fury.

Tensions reached boiling point as protesters petrol-bombed a police Nyala.

"It luckily didn’t catch fire. The protesters said they don't have electricity," said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela.

Several roads in the area had also been blocked off with rocks and burning tyres.

Makhubela said no officers were injured. Police had to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets. The situation in the area remains tense and police remain on the scene.

No arrests had been made.

Locals had called on Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to visit the area and explain the electricity issue.

