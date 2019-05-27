South Africa

Woman dies in Bonteheuwel house fire

27 May 2019 - 07:58 By Iavan Pijoos
An woman died after a house caught fire in Bonteheuwel on Monday morning.
An woman died after a house caught fire in Bonteheuwel on Monday morning.
Image: Supplied

A woman died after a house caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, the city's fire and rescue services said.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they responded to the fire in Bonteheuwel Avenue at around 1.45am.

Carelse said three fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were dispatched.

"Upon arrival it was confirmed that one person was still inside the dwelling. Fire fighting and search and rescue operations ensued simultaneously," he said.

A woman was confirmed dead. The fire was extinguished at 2.45am.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

MORE

Some services return as hospital slowly returns to normal after fire

Some services resumed on Wednesday at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto following a fire on Monday.
News
4 days ago

'I heard them screaming for help': shack fire kills four in Port Elizabeth

Four people - two of them children - were burnt alive in a shack fire in Malabar's Extension 6 informal settlement on Tuesday morning.
News
5 days ago

No injuries as fire breaks out inside Joburg prison

A fire broke out at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X