Adam Catzavelos arrives at court to answer for race video
Wearing dark sunglasses to shield his eyes from the early-morning glare, businessman Adam Catzavelos strode towards the Randburg district court on Tuesday morning, where he is set to face a charge of crimen injuria.
He pared his a light blue shirt with a dark jacket, grey jeans and red neck scarf. Initially walking with his head bowed, hands in his pockets, the bearded Catzavelos then looked straight ahead, showing a slight smile.
The case was heard swiftly, and postponed to mid-June to allow him to appoint a defence lawyer.
He is out on warning.
During proceedings, his rights were explained as he stood in the dock.
The 40-year-old was told that he has a right to appoint an attorney or apply for legal aid.
Asked what option he would choose, he said: "I will appear with my attorney next time".
#Adamcatzavelos in court 1 at the Randburg Magistrate's Court ahead of his appearance. pic.twitter.com/lvuiXj47Ar— Hlubi (@Nomahlubij) May 28, 2019
Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkisoor asked the court to postpone the matter to June 13 to allow him to appoint an attorney.
Catzavelos kept his head down as he sat in court before a man told him to go outside and wait for his name to be called.
He did not respond to a question on how he was feeling and if he regretted posting the video. He only responded by saying: "I don't know where to explain it."
Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety last August after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday in Greece went viral.
The outrage over Catzavelos's comments led to his family's business being dumped by major clients, including top-end restaurants, and he was fired from the business with immediate effect.
He went public to apologise for the damage his video had caused the country. "I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise‚" he said in a statement.
"I don't expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgment."