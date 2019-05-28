South Africa

Gang of 15 escape with guns after cash-in-transit van ambush in PE

28 May 2019 - 20:41 By GARETH WILSON
Cash-in-transit guards were robbed of their firearms and left traumatised after an ambush in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning. File photo.
Cash-in-transit guards were robbed of their firearms and left traumatised after an ambush in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ macor

A gang of 15 suspects stole four firearms and shot at a cash-in-transit van in a brazen daylight robbery in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

The gang, some of whom were armed with firearms and hammers, ambushed the SBV armoured van and its escort vehicle shortly after 7am outside the Big Ways Shopping Centre at the corner of Bafana Street and Johnson Road in Zwide.

The robbery appears to have been an ambush during a drop-off to replenish cash in an ATM at the centre.

“As the escort car and van stopped outside the centre, the group attacked them from all directions," said an official, who declined to be named.

Stash of cash, guns found as police arrest 'cash-in-transit robbers'

Police confirmed on Wednesday that two men were arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist at Laudium Square in Pretoria.
News
6 days ago

"The driver of the escort car was pulled out of the vehicle and his firearm taken, while the other suspects accosted the three guards in the [cash-in-transit] van as they were getting out.

“One guard was assaulted with what appears to be a hammer, while all the guards were disarmed of three 9mm firearms and a LM rifle.”

The official added that during the confrontation, the guards managed to jump into the cash-in-transit van and flee. “As they were driving away, the suspects fired several shots at the van to stop."

The guards sped off to Kwazakhele police station for assistance.

Officials confirmed that while none of the guards were shot, all had been assaulted and were traumatised by the attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a statement would be released later.

HeraldLIVE

MORE:

South African pair linked to eSwatini bank robbery

Two women who were allegedly found in possession of money believed to have been taken in a bank robbery in neighbouring eSwatini appeared in the ...
News
1 week ago

R1m reward on offer to nab Pretoria cash-in-transit robbers

A cash-in-transit company is putting up a R1m reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist

CCTV footage showing a brazen cash-in-transit heist carried out at Laudium Square in Pretoria on Tuesday has surfaced on social media.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Young couple gunned down on roadside on East Rand after their bakkie runs out ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X