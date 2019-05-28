Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela in court over Aurora acid mine drainage

Three former directors of Aurora, Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela and Thulani Ngubane, made a brief appearance in the Springs Regional Court on Tuesday, where they face five counts related to environmental and water transgressions at the failed Grootvlei mine near Springs.

They were charged for transgressing the National Water Act by failing to treat underground water before releasing it into the Blesbokspruit.

Blesbokspruit feeds into the Marievale wetland and, ultimately, the Vaal River.

The charges relate to the period between February and October 2010, when, as directors, they allegedly unlawfully polluted water resources by discharging untreated mine water into the natural water stream.

The prosecution could not serve summons on another former director, Rajah Alan Shah.