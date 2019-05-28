Primary school teacher goes missing in Cape Town on his way to work
Police were searching on Tuesday for a primary school teacher who went missing in Cape Town.
Werner Stander did not arrive for work at Goodwood Park Primary School on Monday morning and his girlfriend reported him missing on Tuesday.
The 47-year-old Brackenfell man was last seen by his girlfriend at 6.40am, when he left home for work in Eden Park.
"At the time of disappearance he was wearing a blue fleece top, brown pants and brown Hi-Tec shoes. Werner weighs approximately 100kg and is 1.75m tall. He has brown eyes and short grey hair," police spokesperson Sgt Botsotso Mjiwu said on Tuesday.
"He left in his white Corsa bakkie, registration number CCC11148."
According to Stander's Facebook page, he started work at the school this year.
Western Cape education department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said a contingency plan was in place to ensure there was minimal disruption to teaching and learning at the school in the interim.
Shelver said the teacher's disappearance was "not school related".
Police requested anyone with information on his disappearance to contact WO Raymond Saville at Brackenfell SAPS on 084 711 0753 or 021 983 1940.