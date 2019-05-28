Primary school teacher goes missing in Cape Town on his way to work

Police were searching on Tuesday for a primary school teacher who went missing in Cape Town.

Werner Stander did not arrive for work at Goodwood Park Primary School on Monday morning and his girlfriend reported him missing on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Brackenfell man was last seen by his girlfriend at 6.40am, when he left home for work in Eden Park.

"At the time of disappearance he was wearing a blue fleece top, brown pants and brown Hi-Tec shoes. Werner weighs approximately 100kg and is 1.75m tall. He has brown eyes and short grey hair," police spokesperson Sgt Botsotso Mjiwu said on Tuesday.