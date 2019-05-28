South Africa

Seven arrested for violent protest in Atteridgeville

28 May 2019 - 09:57 By Iavan Pijoos
Seven people, including two councillors, have been arrested in a protest in Tshwane, say police.
Seven people, including two councillors, have been arrested in a protest in Tshwane, say police.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Seven people were arrested during a violent protest at the municipal offices in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said community members from Jeffsville and Phomolong informal settlements marched to the municipal offices on Monday.

Makhubela said they demanded to be addressed by the MMC for infrastructure in Tshwane.

WATCH | Protesters petrol bomb police Nyala in Roodepoort

Efforts by the Gauteng police to disperse protesters in Davidsonville, Roodepoort on Monday, were met with fire and fury.
News
20 hours ago

"It is alleged that the protesters started getting impatient on realising that the MMC is not coming. The protesters started to be unruly and threw stones and bottles at the police.

"Public order police unit members warned the crowd to stop the violence and ordered them to disperse," he said.

Makhubela said the protesters broke the municipal fence and forcefully gained access to the offices, which they set alight.

They also damaged 16 municipal cars.

Makhubela said seven people, including two councillors, were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court soon.

MORE

Klipspruit residents barricade roads in protest against high crime rate

Residents from Klipspruit in Soweto barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres and rubble on Thursday morning
News
5 days ago

Trash piling up as protests hit service delivery in Joburg

Ongoing violent protests in the inner city of Johannesburg are affecting service delivery in Yeoville, Bellevue and Bellevue East.
News
5 days ago

Protesters blockade main road on KZN south coast

Protesters blockaded the N2 with burning tyres near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, in the early hours of Monday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Young couple gunned down on roadside on East Rand after their bakkie runs out ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X