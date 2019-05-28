Seven arrested for violent protest in Atteridgeville
Seven people were arrested during a violent protest at the municipal offices in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, police said on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said community members from Jeffsville and Phomolong informal settlements marched to the municipal offices on Monday.
Makhubela said they demanded to be addressed by the MMC for infrastructure in Tshwane.
"It is alleged that the protesters started getting impatient on realising that the MMC is not coming. The protesters started to be unruly and threw stones and bottles at the police.
"Public order police unit members warned the crowd to stop the violence and ordered them to disperse," he said.
Makhubela said the protesters broke the municipal fence and forcefully gained access to the offices, which they set alight.
They also damaged 16 municipal cars.
Makhubela said seven people, including two councillors, were arrested.
They are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court soon.