'Sex is fun' says Durex - and the advertising watchdog agrees

Sithabile Ntshele complained to the ad watchdog about the packaging of Durex’s Fetherlite condoms with the tagline "Sex is fun".

Ntshele argued that it was "highly inappropriate as children of any age can see/ read it and get the wrong idea".

"Parents should have a choice of when and how they inform their children about the subject of sex," Ntshele said.

Durex argued the packaging contained no nudity, graphic, obscene or pornographic images and that the font for the words "sex is fun" is neither over-dramatised nor offensive.

"Children of a very young age will and should be accompanied by parents who may educate their children on sex when they feel that the time is fitting, however for the public in general the need for contraceptives is a matter of public interest, particularly so in SA where there is a high prevalence of HIV."

Durex believed it was common to find condoms in SA public elementary and high schools.

"Considering this, it is perplexing that parents should take issue with non-pornographic condom packaging."