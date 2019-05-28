Telkom ordered to withdraw 'UnlimitedHome' ads

The ruling comes after Antony Burgess complained that two web ads for the product were misleading, because the internet is uncapped and not unlimited.

Uncapped internet is when there is no limit on the amount of data you can use, but it is limited by Telkom’s fair use policy. This policy allows Telkom to restrict a customer if their “behaviour is deemed to be affecting the user experience of other customers on the Telkom network”.

ARB referred to a ruling by its predecessor, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which ruled: “In the case of unlimited claims it is generally accepted that there should be no limitation. It is clear from the documentation and evidence provided by the appellant that limitations apply in respect of speed in which data is delivered and certain services, particularly those using high bandwidth, are not usable in an uninterrupted way. To claim a product is completely unlimited while there are inherent limitations is misleading.”

Telkom has two weeks to change its web ads.