These Gauteng schools have already received too many applications
The Gauteng education department has received almost half a million applications for children entering grades 1 and 8 next year.
"We have processed a total number of 459,608 applications," departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Tuesday.
Grade 1 had 211,584 applications and grade 8 had 248,024 applications.
"It is paramount to note that the recorded applications are from 226,019 applicants. These figures indicate that we probably have about 100,000 spaces remaining at our schools, for both grade 1 and 8, respectively," he added.
Parents were advised to submit the necessary documents within seven working days after applying online. Applications close on midnight July 22 2019. Parents applying for other grades should do so at schools.
The following schools had received more than 1,000 applications, which is above their capacity:
- Alberton High School
- Northcliff High School
- Boksburg High School
- Hoërskool Akasia
- Sir John Adamson High School
- Rand Park High School
- Hoërskool President
- Mondeor High School
- Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz
- Pretoria High School For Girls
- Hoërskool Langehoven
- Benoni High School
- Edenvale High School
- Germiston High School
- Laerskool Akasia
- Glenvista High School
- Hoërskool Suiderlig
- Jeppe High School For Girls
- Greenside High School
- Parktown High School For Girls
- Willowmoore High School
- The Glen High School
- Hoërskool Birchleigh
- Phumlani Secondary School
- Edenglen High School
- Lenasia Secondary School
- Sunward Park High School
- Parktown High School For Boys
- Bryanston High School
- Hoërskool Monument
- Roosevelt High School
- Pretoria High School For Boys
- Sutherland High School
- Laerskool Theresapark
- Jeppe High School For Boys
The department urged parents not to panic as technicians were "working tirelessly" to rectify WA4 reference numbers received by some parents who reside closer to schools, instead of them receiving WA1 numbers.
"No parent will be disadvantaged," said the department.