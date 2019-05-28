These Gauteng schools have already received too many applications

The Gauteng education department has received almost half a million applications for children entering grades 1 and 8 next year.

"We have processed a total number of 459,608 applications," departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Tuesday.

Grade 1 had 211,584 applications and grade 8 had 248,024 applications.

"It is paramount to note that the recorded applications are from 226,019 applicants. These figures indicate that we probably have about 100,000 spaces remaining at our schools, for both grade 1 and 8, respectively," he added.

Parents were advised to submit the necessary documents within seven working days after applying online. Applications close on midnight July 22 2019. Parents applying for other grades should do so at schools.

The following schools had received more than 1,000 applications, which is above their capacity:

Alberton High School

Northcliff High School

Boksburg High School

Hoërskool Akasia

Sir John Adamson High School

Rand Park High School

Hoërskool President

Mondeor High School

Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz

Pretoria High School For Girls

Hoërskool Langehoven

Benoni High School

Edenvale High School

Germiston High School

Laerskool Akasia

Glenvista High School

Hoërskool Suiderlig

Jeppe High School For Girls

Greenside High School

Parktown High School For Girls

Willowmoore High School

The Glen High School

Hoërskool Birchleigh

Phumlani Secondary School

Edenglen High School

Lenasia Secondary School

Sunward Park High School

Parktown High School For Boys

Bryanston High School

Hoërskool Monument

Roosevelt High School

Pretoria High School For Boys

Sutherland High School

Laerskool Theresapark

Jeppe High School For Boys

The department urged parents not to panic as technicians were "working tirelessly" to rectify WA4 reference numbers received by some parents who reside closer to schools, instead of them receiving WA1 numbers.

"No parent will be disadvantaged," said the department.