WATCH | Two train carriages set alight at Cape Town station
Two train carriages were set alight on Tuesday evening at Cape Town train station.
Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called at around 7.40pm after the fire broke out on platform six.
The fire has since been contained.
Metrorail said in a media statement that the train was on fire when it pulled into the station around 7.40pm.
“Fire services managed to contain the fire at 8.40pm after the electricity was switched off. Metrorail technical teams are on site to assess the damage and to commence cleaning up operations as soon as possible.”
No injuries were reported.
Metrorail said platforms five and six would be closed until their safety had been assessed.
“Trains arriving and departing from these platforms will be reassigned to alternative platforms. Five other platforms, 12, 13 and 16-19, remain closed at the station as a result of previous fire damage.”
