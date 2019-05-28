South Africa

WATCH | Two train carriages set alight at Cape Town station

28 May 2019 - 20:49 By Nico Gous

Two train carriages were set alight on Tuesday evening at Cape Town train station.

Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called at around 7.40pm after the fire broke out on platform six.

The fire has since been contained.

Metrorail said in a media statement that the train was on fire when it pulled into the station around 7.40pm.

“Fire services managed to contain the fire at 8.40pm after the electricity was switched off. Metrorail technical teams are on site to assess the damage and to commence cleaning up operations as soon as possible.”

No injuries were reported.

Metrorail said platforms five and six would be closed until their safety had been assessed.

“Trains arriving and departing from these platforms will be reassigned to alternative platforms. Five other platforms, 12, 13 and 16-19, remain closed at the station as a result of previous fire damage.”

Train burning on CAPE town Station Reports that T0224 is on fire on platform 6 at Cape Town station.

Posted by Imtiaz Cloete on Tuesday, 28 May 2019

Since 2015, 214 train carriages have been set alight in SA in apparent arson attacks. Many of these incidents happened in Cape Town. But who is responsible? What is their motivation? And how has Prasa responded? We try to find out who is turning Cape Town’s railways into a fiery hell.

MORE:

WATCH | Who is torching Cape Town's trains? Behind the scenes of the Tiso Blackstar investigation

Journalists Aron Hyman and Anthony Molyneaux take you behind the scenes of their investigation into Cape Town's train fires.
