Watson family to meet environment authorities over wind farm project

In April last year, despite strong opposition from many conservation and tourism authorities and non-government groups, as well as several neighbouring landowners, the national department of environmental affairs gave the go-ahead for the wind farm.

However, five formal appeals against this authorisation were upheld almost exactly one year later – on April 15 2019 – by then acting environmental affairs minister Lindiwe Zulu, who sent the decision back to the department for further consultation and re-evaluation, to be assisted by an independent review specialist (or specialists).

Responding to questions by GroundUp last week, the department said no specialists had yet been appointed.

However, it also revealed that Jared Watson had requested a meeting with the department to “clarify the conditions of the appeal decision and the way forward”.

This meeting – "to discuss the latter" [way forward] – is scheduled to be held at the department’s offices in Arcadia, Pretoria, on Thursday, June 2.

A major point of contention in the appeals process was the refusal of Inyanda Energy Projects to pay for an independent assessment of the impact of the proposed wind farm on birds like Verreaux's eagles (black eagles), black harriers and martial eagles. This was after two highly conflicting reports by ornithologists on the issue had been produced during the environmental impact assessment process.