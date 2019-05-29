Cash, pistol and cars seized as police close in on cash-in-transit robbers

One suspect was arrested and incriminating evidence was recovered in a house in Atteridgeville hours after an attack on a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria.

The brazen attack took place just before sunset on Tuesday, the police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Within hours, one suspect was arrested and incriminating evidence was recovered in a house in Atteridgeville, said the police.

The robbers forced the CIT vehicle to a halt after firing shots at it.

The guards were subsequently disarmed and the suspects used explosives to blow open the safe of the vehicle. They fled, taking an undisclosed amount of money as well as the pistols belonging to the guards.

A joint task team comprising members of crime intelligence, the Hawks, the Gauteng operational command centre as well as a national intervention team worked into the night.