Fake roadworthy certificate syndicate 'kingpins' arrested in Port Elizabeth

A syndicate producing fraudulent roadworthy certificates in the North West and the Eastern Cape was broken on Wednesday when three of its alleged kingpins were arrested.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in a joint operation with the Hawks, arrested the three after swooping on a vehicle-testing station in Port Elizabeth.

The corporation said the three were allegedly part of a syndicate operating between PE and Brits that issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that had not been physically tested. It said anti-corruption unit members had been investigating the syndicate for about six months prior to the bust.

The suspects are scheduled to be transported to Brits, where they will appear in court on Thursday. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected.