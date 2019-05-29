Five fishermen rescued after hitting a whale off the Western Cape coast

Five fishermen were forced to abandon their boat after they struck a whale near Lambert's Bay, in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

NSRI Lambert's Bay station commander, Avril Mocke, said a crew was dispatched after they received a report that the fishing vessel had sustained a crack in its hull and was taking in water.

Mocke said the fishermen managed to get on board another boat, which was also fishing nearby.

"We transferred the five fishermen onto our sea rescue craft and towed their boat to Lambert's Bay."

Mocke said none of the fishermen suffered any injuries while "the whale involved is believed to have continued on its way."

"After the five fishermen were safely ashore we received a call for a fishing boat suffering motor mechanical failure west of Lambert's Bay with four fishermen on board.

"[The] team had to refuel their sea rescue craft to assist the stranded fishermen.

"A towline was rigged and we towed them to Lambert's Bay harbour without incident," said Mocke.