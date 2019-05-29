South Africa

KZN health department probes how injured builder was found dead in hospital ceiling

29 May 2019 - 20:31 By Orrin Singh
Police officers discovered Sandile Sibiya's body in the ceiling of a storeroom at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Durban on Friday May 24.
Police officers discovered Sandile Sibiya's body in the ceiling of a storeroom at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Durban on Friday May 24.
Image: Supplied

The recent discovery of a Durban builder's decomposing body in the ceiling of a hospital - two weeks after he was admitted with a broken leg - is being investigated by the KwaZulu-Natal health department.

Newly appointed health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said in a statement on Wednesday that Sandile Sibiya's body was discovered on Friday last week.

Dismissing earlier reports that Sibiya was a mental health patient, Simelane-Zulu said he had been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Phoenix, Durban, on May 10 with a broken right femur. 

She said after Sibiya's assessment, a discussion was held with the orthopaedic doctor at Addington Hospital for him to be transferred there. However, he disappeared soon afterwards and was subsequently reported missing by nurses.

Man's decomposed body found in ceiling at Durban hospital

The decomposed body of a man was discovered in the ceiling of a hospital in Durban on Friday.
News
5 days ago

"Following an unsuccessful search through various parts of the hospital by security, a case of a missing person was registered with SAPS," she said.

Over time, an unbearable stench began spreading through the hospital, emanating from a storeroom where fluid dripping from the ceiling provided tell-tale signs that something was amiss. Further investigation led to the body.

Simelane-Zulu said Sibiya's relatives identified his body on Sunday.

"A postmortem has been conducted by Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) personnel and will be made available to the next-of-kin," she said.

"The department is meanwhile conducting its own investigation, which is expected to yield a preliminary report by Friday. We will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action should anyone be found guilty of any form of wrongdoing."

The MEC said overcrowding and a lack of beds placed undue pressure on nursing staff, adding that the issue of overcrowding at public hospitals was being addressed.

"As a department, we encourage people to always go to their primary healthcare facility, which is their clinic, as the first port of call. People tend to flock to our hospitals because they believe they will get a better service compared to at a clinic, which is not always true, and then cause congestion," she said.

"We encourage our fellow compatriots to follow the referral system by starting at their clinics because that is where ailments such as common colds and other easily treatable diseases can be dealt with."

READ MORE:

Phoenix dog-attack victim dies after two-week fight for life

A Phoenix, Durban, man, badly mauled by dogs as he walked through the neighbourhood of Northcroft nearly two weeks ago, died as a result of his ...
News
4 months ago

KZN ambulance kills three pedestrians while trying to avoid taxi

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three pedestrians died and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Woman gunned down and killed outside KZN clinic

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was found shot and bleeding in her car outside a clinic in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  3. 'She had so many plans' - family of woman killed in Benoni roadside shooting South Africa
  4. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa
  5. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
Meet Gauteng's new MECs
X