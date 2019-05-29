South Africans aged 18 to 34 most likely to be single: Stats SA

More than half of all men and just under half of all women in South Africa appear to be single, according to new research.

The likelihood of being single escalates dramatically when looking specifically at men and women aged between 18 to 34.

Stats SA highlighted this "single" trend in their 2018 General Household Survey (GHS), which was released on Tuesday.

Stats SA said the high number of single people between the ages of 18 and 34 may lead to "social and economic consequences" in the country.