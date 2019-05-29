South Africans make their expectations clear via #NowthatCyrilkePresident
South Africans did not beat around the bush when they took to Twitter to address a number of burning issues and made clear their expectations of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa clear.
Using the hash tag #NowThatCyrilkePresident, tweeps went all the way in.
Unemployment, funding of small businesses, and drug lords in communities are among the issues dominating the conversation, some of which he had heavily addressed during his inauguration on Saturday last week.
Here's a glimpse of Mzansi's expectations:
#NowThatCyrilKePresident— Main3v3nt_za (@Main3v3ntZa) May 29, 2019
Now that we know we unemployed graduates,
In a country where #connections trump #qualifications as a result many suicides in South Africa
are graduates who are stressed by such, I speak from experience I get suicidal thoughts when I think of this myself.
We want to list black companies at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange #NowThatCyrilKePresident pic.twitter.com/9Uwt9hMs82— Ngwako Ramohlale (@NgwakoRam) May 28, 2019
#NowThatCyrilKePresident can we please have independent recruiters for government vacancies,so that the selection process is fair— Sine enhle (@Sineenhle) May 29, 2019
#NowThatCyrilKePresident Can communities stop abusing people with albinism. And show the rest of Africa how we can all live together regardless of skin tones pic.twitter.com/4iIxexcui6— Mpho Tjope 💧 (@tjopem) May 28, 2019
#NowThatCyrilKePresident may people selling Nyaope get sentences from 10+ years. These guys are killing our brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/7LLbs7Uyuk— The Graduate🎓 (@_ThaboPhetla) May 28, 2019
#NowThatCyrilKePresident Can we stop normalising Teenage Pregnancy & teach this Teens to condomise. pic.twitter.com/ViuF28uKtL— khulii.m💞 (@khuliiey) May 28, 2019
#NowThatCyrilKePresident he should work closely with the youth from Rural area and Townships and please deploy people atleast with corporate or Entrepreneurship experience in Department meant to help the SMMes and Youth. We already started with Patnership and solutions. Help Us. pic.twitter.com/bJxrTAlu62— Siyanda Mhlahlo (@stv_dj) May 28, 2019