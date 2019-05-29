South Africa

South Africans make their expectations clear via #NowthatCyrilkePresident

29 May 2019 - 13:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africans have high hopes for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
South Africans have high hopes for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: TimesLIVE

South Africans did not beat around the bush when they took to Twitter to address a number of burning issues and made clear their expectations of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa clear.

Using the hash tag #NowThatCyrilkePresident, tweeps went all the way in.

Unemployment, funding of small businesses, and drug lords in communities are among the issues dominating the conversation, some of which he had heavily addressed during his inauguration on Saturday last week. 

Here's a glimpse of Mzansi's expectations:

MORE

Index reveals a 'happy South Africa' during inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s gross national happiness index on Saturday, the day Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president, remained high, unlike on other ...
News
2 days ago

Mabuza gets in by a whisker. What about Gordhan?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday meet, one by one, the appointees to his executive, ending days of speculation about who will make the cut.
Politics
8 hours ago

Corruption, poverty & inequality: Ramaphosa's inauguration speech highlights

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his desire to end corruption, poverty and inequality in South Africa.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  3. 'She had so many plans' - family of woman killed in Benoni roadside shooting South Africa
  4. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa
  5. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
Meet Gauteng's new MECs
X