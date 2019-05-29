South Africa

Soweto protesters torch buses, tow trucks

29 May 2019 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE
Protest action in Soweto May 29 2019
Image: City of Joburg via Facebook

The Soweto motorway and Carr Street in Mzimhlope were blocked off on Wednesday as authorities worked to clear up the area after earlier protests.

A Putco and ReaVaya bus, as well as two tow trucks were torched during the protest action, the City of Johannesburg said.

The situation is currently calm, with both the Johannesburg metro police and SA Police Service on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted through Orlando West.

A month ago, protesters also blocked the Soweto highway through the Mzimhlope area with burning tyres and rocks in a housing-related protest. 

A week ago, Klipspruit residents barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres and rubble, demanding improved policing to combat crime.

