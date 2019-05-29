South Africa

State attorney's staff walk through raw sewage 'to work in unsafe building'

29 May 2019 - 13:58 By ernest mabuza
The Public Servants' Association says a building housing the state attorney in the Johannesburg CBD is a health hazard.
The Public Servants' Association says a building housing the state attorney in the Johannesburg CBD is a health hazard.
Image: phanuwatnandee / 123RF Stock Photo

The Public Servants' Association wants the department of labour to urgently investigate unhealthy and hazardous conditions at a building occupied by the state attorney in the Johannesburg CBD where staff are greeted by raw sewage.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday that it had, on different occasions in the past year, reported poor working conditions at the North State Building, on Albertina Sisulu Street, to the department of justice.

The union, representing more than 240,000 members in the public sector, said there was a leak of raw sewage in the building. Employees had to park their cars in sewage and walk through it to enter the building.

"The entire building reeks of sewage. One union member’s car was covered in raw sewage when yet another pipe burst."

In addition, some of the lifts in the building were damaged when a water pipe burst on the fifth floor in April.

"Water was streaming down the stairs and into the lifts, leaving the employees ankle-deep in water. The lifts have been out of order since then," the union claimed.

The Public Servants' Association said that during power outages, certain areas, including the stairs, were dark as there were no emergency lights or generators in the building.

The union said the government would leave it with no option but to take legal action should it continue failing to upgrade buildings to required standards.

This article will be updated with a response from the department of justice.

MORE

Health department to move out of 'death trap' Civitas building

The national department of health is expected to relocate from the "unsafe" Civitas building in Pretoria.
News
3 months ago

Health department calls for police to act on sabotage at its HQ

The national health department on Friday condemned acts of sabotage at its Civitas Building head office in Pretoria.
News
8 months ago

MEC accused of 'dumping' staff in 'unsafe' Joburg CBD building

Gauteng human settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is being accused of "dumping" his staff at an "unsafe" Johannesburg inner city building while he occupies ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  3. 'She had so many plans' - family of woman killed in Benoni roadside shooting South Africa
  4. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa
  5. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest SA crash test: 'Good but not good enough' - AA
Meet Gauteng's new MECs
X