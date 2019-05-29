South Africa

Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman

29 May 2019 - 14:00 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Naledi Lethoba, 21, whose mutilated body was found in Welkom two weeks ago. Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with her murder.
Naledi Lethoba, 21, whose mutilated body was found in Welkom two weeks ago. Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with her murder.
Image: Supplied

A 19-year-old student, allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of a young Welkom woman, was arrested on Tuesday after his parents handed him over to police.

His arrest comes after a woman's body was found at an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom.  

"The body was found with a knife stuck in her neck, both breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face," said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.

The woman was identified as Naledi Lethoba, aged 21, a student at Goldfields TVET College, by her parents last week at the Welkom mortuary.

"Since the discovery of this gruesome scene, the investigation team worked around the clock following every lead from residents who gave information. The 19-year-old student of one of the colleges in Welkom was arrested yesterday [May 28 2019] by the investigator, DS Sgt Tsie Matlokotsi, after he was handed over to the police by the young man's parents," added Thakeng. 

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

The cluster commander of Welkom, Maj-Gen Lerato Molale, applauded the investigation team for the thorough investigation which led to the arrest.

