South Africa

Twitter divided over Helen Zille's 'non-racial ideology'

29 May 2019 - 10:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former DA leader Helen Zille's latest tweet proclaims her non-racial ideology.
Image: DONNA WATSON

Former DA leader Helen Zille continues to be at loggerheads with the public on Twitter, because of her continued remarks on race, with her latest being on non-racialism.

Zille said, contrary to her reputation, she has a non-racial ideology, which saw her receive mixed responses from followers who disagreed with her, even going as far as accusing her of being racist, while some felt Zille is misunderstood and her opinions are taken out of context. 

This tweet followed a meeting between her and former public protector Thuli Madonsela which came as a result of a series of tweets in which Zille coined the term "black privilege".  

Here's a glimpse of people's responses:

