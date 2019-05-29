Twitter divided over Helen Zille's 'non-racial ideology'
Former DA leader Helen Zille continues to be at loggerheads with the public on Twitter, because of her continued remarks on race, with her latest being on non-racialism.
Zille said, contrary to her reputation, she has a non-racial ideology, which saw her receive mixed responses from followers who disagreed with her, even going as far as accusing her of being racist, while some felt Zille is misunderstood and her opinions are taken out of context.
This tweet followed a meeting between her and former public protector Thuli Madonsela which came as a result of a series of tweets in which Zille coined the term "black privilege".
Here's a glimpse of people's responses:
All these negative comments. Like a pack of wolves you just wait for a tweet from Helen so that you can pounce. I think you all secretly adore Auntie Helen. Just admit it.— wannabebikerider (@wannaBbikerider) May 28, 2019
That was nevr in doubt but unfortunately through your tweets of late, you planted seeds of doubt in many— Tebza Masinga (@Masinga75) May 29, 2019