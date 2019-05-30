Justice department concerned about people walking in sewage to get to work

The department of justice says it has arranged an urgent meeting with the landlord of the building which is occupied by the state attorney's office in Johannesburg to ensure that the hazardous conditions in the building are addressed.

The response by the department on Thursday followed a warning by the Public Servants' Association on Wednesday that it would take legal action against the government should it continue failing to upgrade buildings to required standards.

The union, representing more than 240,000 members in the public sector, said there was a leak of raw sewage in the building. Employees had to park their cars in sewage and walk through it to enter the building.