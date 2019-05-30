LGBTIQ activist impressed by Chicken Licken ad's inclusivity
Artist and LGBTIQ activist Bongani Njalo has lauded Chicken Licken for the inclusion and representation of the LBGTIQ community.
This follows the restaurant's advert currently making rounds on Twitter, which depicts the difficulty of a young black gay man to come out to his father.
In the ad, the gay character is seen telling his father, with the help of three female friends, that he is gay. "Dad, I was meaning to tell you ... I am gay." His father smiles as he responds lovingly, saying "Ngiyazi mfana wami", which means "I know, my son."
When you got something real important to say, say it with soul 💯 🏳️🌈 #NeedaSoulSister👩🏾👩🏾👩🏾 #LickenLove pic.twitter.com/w4M8MXoZB8— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) May 27, 2019
Njalo said it is important for brands like Chicken Licken to advocate for the representation of the queer community as they are not only an integral part of the country's economy, but also because they are consumers of the brand.
"This advert is an important step in the right direction for SA brands in acknowledging that the queer people are an integral part of the economy for starters, as consumers, and also normalises our experiences within the black family unity."
Njalo also said the advert did more than merely represent members of the LGBTIQ community, but also showed that they are worthy of being loved, they are special and deserve to be supported.