South Africa

Mamelodi Hospital begins probe after patient, 76, is found tied up on floor

30 May 2019 - 14:44 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Seventy-six-year-old Martha Marais was found tied to a bench of chairs and lying on the floor of the Mamelodi Hospital by her daughter Stephnie.
Image: Via Facebook/Virginia Keppler

The sight of an elderly patient lying on the floor of a hospital with her hands bound has appalled medical authorities, who say those responsible will be traced.

The family of Martha Marais are fuming over the treatment of their mother, who is 76, at the Mamelodi Hospital on Tuesday.

"We are dismayed by this appalling treatment of Ms Marais. Restraining her in such a manner is both inhumane and insensitive," said Dr Mpho Thoabala Motjope, Mamelodi Hospital's clinical manager.

"The hospital management is investigating and those involved will be taken to task. In the meantime, we will offer counselling to the affected parties," the hospital boss said in a statement on Thursday.

The Gauteng department of health said: "It is a matter that we will follow up, with keen interest, to ensure that it doesn't happen again in any of our public health facilities."

Lesemang Matuka, director of communications for the provincial health department, said, "Our patients should be treated with dignity and respect at all times." 

