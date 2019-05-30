South Africa

Man drives 2km after being shot in botched hijacking

30 May 2019 - 19:59 By TimesLIVE
A man drove for 2km to a petrol station after being shot in a hijacking in Roodepoort on Thursday.
A man drove for 2km to a petrol station after being shot in a hijacking in Roodepoort on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Despite being shot in a botched hijacking, a 44-year-old man managed to drive 2km to safety.

According to ER24, the man, who is in a critical condition in hospital, was wounded by would-be hijackers. He drove to a petrol station on CR Swart Drive in Wilro Park, Roodepoort, for help.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 4.35pm to find that the man had suffered wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was treated ... before being flown by another service’s medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care," said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell.

MORE

Cape Town surfer 'murderers' were out on bail for hijacking

A second suspect appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of surfer David Wolfromm.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers

Just because you have a gun, does not mean you should use it.
News
2 weeks ago

Motorist gunned down, two others wounded in Katlehong 'ambush'

Gunmen opened fire on a car in Katlehong on Wednesday, killing a man and seriously wounding a second man and a woman, paramedics said.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  3. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X