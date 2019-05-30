Man drives 2km after being shot in botched hijacking

Despite being shot in a botched hijacking, a 44-year-old man managed to drive 2km to safety.

According to ER24, the man, who is in a critical condition in hospital, was wounded by would-be hijackers. He drove to a petrol station on CR Swart Drive in Wilro Park, Roodepoort, for help.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 4.35pm to find that the man had suffered wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was treated ... before being flown by another service’s medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care," said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell.