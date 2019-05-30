South Africa

Opera-singing Uber driver gets R5k bonanza to kickstart his dreams

30 May 2019 - 18:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A talented Uber driver has been making headlines after he serenaded a passenger with his opera-singing talent.

Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of Menzi Mngoma singing for her in an Uber cab in Durban.

Davey posted the video on her Facebook page, calling for agents to help the talented singer make his dreams come true - and it has already had more than a half million views.

My uber driver this morning in Durban, Menzi Mngoma , a 27 year old musicology graduate , sang opera to me on the way to...

Posted by Kim Davey on Thursday, 23 May 2019

Radio host Martin Bester saw the story and got hold of Mngona. In an interview on Jacaranda FM, Mngona told Bester he started singing when he was in high school.

"My gift is from God," Mngona said.

He told Bester that his parents were not working and he was not able to provide for them. His big dream is to start a business.

Jacaranda gave Mngona R5,000 to kickstart his dream.

MORE

Uber Eats SA launches pick-up service with 400 restaurants

Uber Eats recently announced the launch of a “pick-up” service for users in South Africa.
News
3 days ago

Shut up and drive: Uber launches 'quiet mode'

Customers will be able to tell their drivers to shut up and drive in Uber's premium service.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  3. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X