Police seize guns from Pietermaritzburg traffic department

Police swooped on the Msunduzi traffic department armoury in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The armoury, which houses firearms for members of the Msunduzi traffic department, is believed to have been raided by members of police and the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

According to a source, whose identity cannot be revealed, members of police arrived at about 9am and requested to see the chief traffic officer, Zakaria Maluleka.

"They had a lot of bags and we suspected it had to do with firearms because they were searching traffic officers' vehicles and taking down the details of their firearms. They were even searching vehicles of members of the public who drove in."

The team spent most of their time in the armoury with the curtains drawn.