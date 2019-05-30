South Africa

Strike interdicted at SA's ports, work must go ahead

30 May 2019 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
A strike which was due start on Thursday morning at the country's ports has been interdicted by the Transnet National Ports Authority.
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has interdicted a strike which had been set to start at 6am on Thursday at the country's ports.

This is according to the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

"The labour court has reserved judgment until September 5, therefore the strike cannot go on," the union tweeted overnight.

On Tuesday, the union said that the issue revolved around the discrepancy in salaries between black and white staff, including marine pilots, tug masters and chief marine engineering officers.

White mariners allegedly draw higher salaries than their black counterparts, even when they have less experience.

Satawu said it served the strike notice to TNPA on Monday after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) granted permission to strike in April.

