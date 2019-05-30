WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi was held up at gunpoint at a Johannesburg petrol station on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident, which was shared on social media, shows two armed men approaching the window of Agrizzi's BMW shortly after he opened his petrol cap to fill up the car. The petrol attendant runs for safety as the men approach.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the driver of the car was Agrizzi, and that the incident took place on William Nicol Road in Johannesburg at about 1pm. It was also confirmed that a bag containing notes and personal effects was taken.

The video shows the two robbers making off with a bag and getting into another vehicle. Agrizzi starts driving off but then stops and reverses to the petrol pump. The visibly stunned former Bosasa executive gets out of the vehicle, shaking his head.

The video is about two minutes long.

Agrizzi confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE but would not comment further.

