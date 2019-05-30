South Africa

WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

30 May 2019 - 22:06 By Nico Gous
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi looks out from his BMW after being held up at gunpoint in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi looks out from his BMW after being held up at gunpoint in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Screengrab

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi was held up at gunpoint at a Johannesburg petrol station on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident, which was shared on social media, shows two armed men approaching the window of Agrizzi's BMW shortly after he opened his petrol cap to fill up the car. The petrol attendant runs for safety as the men approach.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the driver of the car was Agrizzi, and that the incident took place on William Nicol Road in Johannesburg at about 1pm. It was also confirmed that a bag containing notes and personal effects was taken.

The video shows the two robbers making off with a bag and getting into another vehicle. Agrizzi starts driving off but then stops and reverses to the petrol pump. The visibly stunned former Bosasa executive gets out of the vehicle, shaking his head.

The video is about two minutes long.

Agrizzi confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE but would not comment further.

 

Watch the video here:

Angelo Agrizzi has been Agrizzed as well

Posted by Mboniseni Yster Dladla on Thursday, 30 May 2019

However, the Citizen quoted him on Thursday night as saying: “The words uttered were ‘stop talking’. Well, many other threats have been making the rounds. The truth is I actually drove off because I wanted to chase after them. Then I decided not to. Besides, there wouldn’t be any point. The messages have been getting across.

“Do you think for a minute that certain people aren’t going to try absolutely everything to stop me, arrest me, and so on?”

It has emerged from the hearings of the Zondo inquiry into state capture that, according to Agrizzi's calculations, Bosasa received about R2.5bn in revenue annually via various contracts stemming from provincial governments, state departments and the private sector between 2000 and 2016.

Agrizzi testified earlier this year that the service provision company had forked out about R75m a year on bribes or "gratuities" to secure those contracts, and recollected that there were about 38 government officials and politicians on Bosasa's payroll.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Angelo Agrizzi asked to pay R200k for k-word clip ahead of settlement talks

The South African Human Rights Commission wants Angelo Agrizzi to pay R200,000 in compensation for using the k-word.
News
1 day ago

Mokonyane wants to cross-examine Agrizzi at state capture inquiry

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane wants to cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi over claims he made at the Zondo commission ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi to dish more dirt at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to offer more explosive testimony when he returns to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Friday.
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  3. Gangs down weapons as thousands gather to break fast in Manenberg South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Hawks hunt for missing Tshakoanes over 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme South Africa

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X