How expropriation without compensation works in Alexandra

This was not the first time the group had visited Vumase’s house. “They were here on Saturday [May 18], demanding to see the title deed for my RDP house and my ID,” he said. “I didn’t give it to them because I was afraid they would run away with it.”

Vumase said they told him to go to home affairs to verify that he was South African. He said they left with his house key and told him they would be back to check his verification document.

“I immediately called Councillor [Tefo] Raphadu. He said he will call these guys and tell them to bring back my key … They came back with my key on Monday, but they still wanted verification that I was South African,” he said.

Vumase said he also called the police when the incident happened. “Two policemen came while these guys were still here, but they just took me straight to the police station to open a case … They didn’t arrest anyone.”

Vumase said Raphadu had promised to meet him at home affairs on Wednesday to assist with the verification, but he did not show up.

Despite Raphadu’s absence, Vumase continued with the verification process at home affairs. He was given a document that confirmed that he was a South African citizen, but the document, which GroundUp has seen, was not signed or stamped by home affairs.

When the group returned on Thursday, Vumase said they accused him of never going to home affairs. “When I showed them the verification letter … they said: ‘Why are you showing us a document with no stamp? You need to get out of this house, we are tired of you.’”

“If you don’t speak a certain language or they just suspect that you are not from here, they will target you,” Vumase said.

The group proceeded to remove all of Vumase’s belongings from his house.

“I called the police and no one came.

“When I called again to ask why they didn’t come, they said they had sent someone and then dropped the phone.”

But Alexandra SAPS spokesperson Stephen Malatji said the accusations that police did nothing was “completely untrue”.

“There have been people who were arrested and have attended court cases for this very same issue. We have also held meetings with ward councillors, so it is not true that the police are doing nothing,” Malatji said.

Vumase is not the only resident of Alexandra who has been evicted from their RDP house by this group.

Malatji said SAPS was aware of these evictions because cases had been opened at the police station. In most cases, he said the people who were evicted had been accused of being undocumented and occupying the RDP house unlawfully.

But Malatji denied that the police had ever been called to the scene when the evictions were happening.

Temba Masimba was evicted from his home in Extension 10, Alexandra, by “a mob of about 200 people”, in January.

According to Masimba, the group call themselves the “Dudulas”, which means “to forcibly evict” in isiZulu.