#JusticeforNaledi: SA weighs in on gruesome murder of Welkom woman
Following the gruesome death of Naledi Lethoba, South Africans have taken to social media to plead for justice for the 21-year-old.
Lethoba was found dead with a knife stuck in her neck, both breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face on May 19 in Dagbreek, Welkom.
A 19-year-old student appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder. He was arrested on Tuesday.
Tributes for Lethoba have been pouring in, with many calling for the Department of Justice to intervene.
Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:
No matter how hurt you are, you don't take someone's life, goals and dreams from them. Rest in perfect peace Naledi. #LoveYourNeighborAsYouLoveYourSelf #JusticeForNaledi pic.twitter.com/tCLYGZ0Sag— ACreativeDifferenceWeMake (@EveryVisual) May 30, 2019
Naledi's body was found with a knife still stuck on her neck, her upper and lower body burnt, and her breasts cut off. If this does not receive the outrage then I don't know bc this is an issue concerning all the women of South Africa#JusticeForNaledi— duncan (@WORDSWORTH__) May 30, 2019
Our parents send us to schools to get education and possibly return to change the unfortunate circumstance at our homes!— Ntombi Oluchi Makokomale (@Ntombi_NA) May 30, 2019
Our parents do not send us to school to be brutally murdered! #JusticeforNaledi
I'll ask again how many more women have to die before the government realises there's a national emergency in this country relating to femicides and rape?#JusticeForNaledi— Noxicorn 🦄 (@NoxoloWaiza) May 30, 2019
Nobody deserves to have their life taken away like that #JusticeForNaledi 😭— lebohang ;)🏄🏽♂️🧼💗 (@_iheartthatMF) May 30, 2019
I think it is time to march to union building and demand death penalty as justice for such brutality #JusticeForNaledi— Thabang Litabe (@tlitabe41) May 30, 2019
How do you continue with your life as a parent knowing that such happened to your kid? There should be death penalty for such demonic doing, its about time as people to take a stand and challenge the justice system. We can not tolarate this sh*t. We are tired, #JusticeForNaledi— Maditobane (@barney_15679) May 30, 2019
Will women ever be safe in this country? Or anywhere? If they aren’t selling us like some sort of commodity, they rape us, and kill us daily 😭. The justice system lets these animals off easily! BRING BACK THE BLOODY DEATH PENALTY!!! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH MAN 😩😩#JusticeForNaledi— Ausi ola wa FRIENDZONE 🤭 (@mommy_snoogums) May 30, 2019
Don't reduce someone's humanity to just an issue .— Jason🌈 (@jasonolivier8) May 30, 2019
These victims are not an issue - they are humans, Individuals, mothers, daughters, future presidents dying at the hands of MEN.
They are dying because of an issue caused BY MEN.#JusticeForNaledi