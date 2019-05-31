South Africa

#JusticeforNaledi: SA weighs in on gruesome murder of Welkom woman

31 May 2019 - 11:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Tributes for Naledi Lethoba have been pouring in, with many calling for the Department of Justice to intervene.
Image: Twitter/@kenny_letsoara

Following the gruesome death of Naledi Lethoba, South Africans have taken to social media to plead for justice for the 21-year-old.

Lethoba was found dead with a knife stuck in her neck, both breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face on May 19 in Dagbreek, Welkom.

A 19-year-old student appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Tributes for Lethoba have been pouring in, with many calling for the Department of Justice to intervene.

Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:

