JusticeforNaledi: SA weighs in on gruesome murder of Welkom woman

Following the gruesome death of Naledi Lethoba, South Africans have taken to social media to plead for justice for the 21-year-old.

Lethoba was found dead with a knife stuck in her neck, both breasts cut off and burn wounds on her lower body and face on May 19 in Dagbreek, Welkom.

A 19-year-old student appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder. He was arrested on Tuesday.